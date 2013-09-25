New Market Study Published: Automotive Manufacturing in the Czech Republic

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Automotive Manufacturing in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Automotive Manufacturing in the Czech Republic industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Czech Republic automotive manufacturing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The automotive manufacturing industry comprises the production of trucks, passengers cars and motorcycles.
- The Czech automotive manufacturing industry had total revenues of $14.4bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- Industry production volume increased with a CAGR of 5.7% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 1,181.3 thousand units in 2012.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.0% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $16.7bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the automotive manufacturing market in the Czech Republic
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the automotive manufacturing market in the Czech Republic
Leading company profiles reveal details of key automotive manufacturing market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Czech Republic automotive manufacturing market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Czech Republic economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Czech Republic automotive manufacturing market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Czech Republic automotive manufacturing market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Czech Republic automotive manufacturing market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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