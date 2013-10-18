New Market Study Published: Automotive Manufacturing - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Automotive Manufacturing - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Introduction
The Emerging 5 Automotive manufacturing industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key automotive manufacturing industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
These countries contributed $486.2 billion to the global automotive manufacturing industry in 2012, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $852.0 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 11.9% over the 2012-17 period.
Within the automotive manufacturing industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $269.7 billion in 2012. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $74.3 and $70.3 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the automotive manufacturing industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $460.8 billion in 2017, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $127.0 and $124.8 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the emerging five automotive manufacturing industry by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the emerging five automotive manufacturing industry in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five automotive manufacturing industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five automotive manufacturing industry?
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