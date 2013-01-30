New Market Study Published: Axial Biotech, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Axial Biotech, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Axial Biotech, Inc. (Axial Biotech) is medical technology company based in the US. The company develops and commercializes genetic tests and treatment solutions for spinal disorders. It develops gene based products by characterizing the genetic foundation of spinal disorders. Axial Biotech's developments include the discovery and development in the areas of degenerative disc disease, scoliscore ais prognostic test and pharmacogenomic product development. The company also provides medical educational and training services, providing courses and literature in the field of diagnosing and treating spinal disorders. Axial Biotech is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Axial Biotech, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trinity Biotech Plc (TRIB) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Fina Biotech - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Digna Biotech, S.L. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- ECI Biotech Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- FIT Biotech Oyj - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Thoratec Corporation (THOR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Ani Biotech Oy - Product Pipeline Analysis
- BioTech One Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market to 2017 - Growth in Developing Markets to Come From Cost Efficient Manufacturing and Rising Domestic Demand