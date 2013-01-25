New Market Study Published: Baby and Child-Specific Products in Serbia

Fast Market Research recommends "Baby and Child-Specific Products in Serbia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Most of the categories in Serbian baby and child-specific products in 2011 faced significant (double-digit) current value sales growth. Yet, the biggest category, which covers more than half of the sector's value sales - baby wipes - recorded growth of only 2%, which is why the whole sector saw growth of just 8% in 2011 in current terms. In constant value terms, the sector posted a decrease of 3% in 2011 due to fast decrease of unit price in constant terms.
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
