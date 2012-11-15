New Market Study Published: Bags and Luggage in Romania

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bags and Luggage in Romania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Sales of bags and luggage continued their 2011 recovery by registering 7% growth in current value terms in 2012, totalling RON765 million. During the review period, sales of bags and luggage were negatively impacted in 2009 and 2010, as a consequence of the financial crisis. After low growth in the aforementioned years, the customer propensity to purchase bags and luggage began its recovery in 2011 with 8% current value growth rate.
Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Business Bags, Everyday Bags, Luggage, Other Small Bags, Wallets and Coin Pouches.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
