New Market Study Published: Bahrain Shipping Report Q3 2012

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The political situation in Bahrain remains fractious, as evidenced by the protests against the Formula One racing event in the country in April. Nevertheless, we forecast an economic expansion of 2.5% in 2012. Growth in volumes at the Khalifa bin Salman Port are forecast to exceed GDP growth, with container handling set to grow by 8.0%, supported by a strong household consumption outlook for the country. Whether the throughput demands the capacity of the facility however, much less a further expansion to 4mn twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), remains to be seen.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- Growth in Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) total tonnage throughput forecast at 8.5% in 2012, with average annual growth forecast at 7.0% between 2012 and 2016.
- Growth in KBSP container throughput forecast at 8.0% in 2012, with average annual growth of 4.9% over our forecast period.
- Real growth in total trade forecast at 14.0% in 2012 and to average 7.2% over the medium term.
Key Industry Trends
ASRY Sales Rise 13%
Bahrain-based Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) posted a 13% year-on-year (yo- y) increase in sales to US$168.76mn in 2011, compared with US$149.17mn in the year-ago period. The result was announced during the company's 37th ordinary meeting, which was attended by the representatives of the shareholding companies.
New Terminal On The Horizon
According to a statement made by Bahraini energy minister Abdul Hussain bin Ali Mirza at the Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) in Bahrain in May, the small Gulf state will award the contract for its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal before the end of the year, though it will not be ready until 2014 or 2015. There were nine bids for the terminal according to the minister, including Royal Dutch Shell.
BASREC Posts BHD2.6mn Profit In 2011
Bahrain-based Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) has reported an increase in full-year profit for the fourth consecutive year to BHD2.6mn (US$7mn) in 2011, up from BHD2.2mn in 2010. Earnings per share jumped to BHD0.16 (US$0.41), compared with BHD0.14 (US$0.33) a year earlier.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Hong Kong Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Philippines Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q3 2012
- China Shipping Report Q3 2012
- United States Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Pakistan Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Egypt Shipping Report Q3 2012
- Iran Shipping Report Q3 2012