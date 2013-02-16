New Market Study Published: Baked Goods in Peru

Fast Market Research recommends "Baked Goods in Peru" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- Packaged/industrial bread gradually took market share from artisanal products since 2010. Increased disposable income allowed consumers to increasingly make planned purchases, buying bigger packages to last several days rather than making daily purchases on a low budget. Packaged/industrial bread also benefitted by offering storage convenience and being more affordable than single purchases of artisanal bread.
Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
