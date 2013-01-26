New Market Study Published: Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- BMI View: Bangladesh's telecommunications market harbours significant growth potential in light of low penetration rates. Mobile operators so far have been able to only offer basic 2G services as the regulator has yet to auction 3G licences; this is now scheduled to take place in early 2013. Assuming that the auction proceeds smoothly, the broadband market will also receive a boost, thereby spurring growth and investment in industries that require reliable high-speed internet connectivity.
Key Data:
? Our fixed-line, mobile and broadband forecasts have been revised to accommodate more recent data from operators and the regulator and to extend them to 2017. We continue to envisage muted growth. ? Data from the regulator showed that there were more broadband subscribers than previously reported. Broadband remains a strong growth industry in light of mobile solutions. ? ARPUs are expected to continue trending downwards to an average of BDT185 in 2017 (average of the top three operators) due to the prevalence of prepaid subscriptions.
Key Trends And Developments
State-owned mobile operator Teletalk launched an experimental 3G service in Dhaka in October 2012, making it the first operator to provide 3G services in the country and paving the way for the auction of six 3G licences in 2013 (one of which will be reserved for Teletalk). One of the new licences is to be reserved for a new entrant while the remaining four licences will be contested by the country's five privately owned mobile operators.
