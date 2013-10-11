New Market Study Published: Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- 2012 proved to be a turbulent year for South Africa with economic growth stalling. This was mainly due to labour unrest in the mineral extraction industry and the Eurozone crisis. The country witnessed minimal expansion in exports and a slowdown in consumer demand. Chronic high unemployment and poverty and severe income inequality continue to plague the nation. However, despite such adverse conditions, beauty and personal care increased in current value by 10% in 2012, one percentage point...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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