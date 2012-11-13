New Market Study Published: Beauty and Personal Care Ingredients: Trends and Influences

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Beauty and Personal Care Ingredients: Trends and Influences"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- The global beauty and personal care industry is shaped by many trends and influences, of which science and nature are perhaps two of the most significant at this current time. This report discusses the key ingredients used in beauty and personal care through an overview of the market, examining the trends, influences and developments for each of main ingredient categories and highlighting opportunities for growth.
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care Ingredients: Trends and Influences global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Ingredients market at an international level. It highlights the major drivers behind ingredient supply and demand, provides detailed analysis of the individual ingredient categories and the product categories they are used in. It also examines regional prospects, highlighting opportunities and challenges in ingredient usage.
Product coverage: Abrasives/Inorganics, Acidulants, Antifoams, Antifungals, Antimicrobials, Antiperspirants, Bleach Precursors, Bleaching Agents, Botanicals, Carotenoids, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Colours, Commodities, Conditioning Agents (Skin, Hair, Fabric), Cultures, Emollients, Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Fats and Oils, Flavour Enhancers, Flavours, Flours, Fluorescers, Fragrances, Humectants, Insect Repellants, Insecticides, Lacquers, Milk, Minerals, Miscellaneous Ingredients, Modified Flour, pH Control/salts, Phytoestrogens, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Preservatives/Antioxidants, Propellants, Proteins, Raising Agents, Reducing Agents, Skin Benefit Agents, Skin Lighteners, Skin Tanning Agents, Solvents, Sunscreens, Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants, Sweeteners, Synthetic Polymers, Thickeners/Structurants, Tooth Care, Vitamins and Derivatives, Water Softeners/Chelators.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ingredients market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
