New Market Study Published: Becton-Dickinson Medical Device Company Intelligence Report

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "Becton-Dickinson Medical Device Company Intelligence Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is engaged principally in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, industry and the general public. Its operations consist of three worldwide business segments: BD Medical, BD Diagnostics and BD Biosciences.
BD Medical produces a portfolio of medical devices that are used in a wide range of healthcare settings. They include safety-engineered injection, infusion and surgery products. BD Medical's principal product lines include needles, syringes and intravenous (IV) catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; syringes and pen needles for the self injection of insulin and other drugs used in the treatment of diabetes; prefillable drug delivery devices provided to pharmaceutical companies and sold to end-users as drug/device combinations; regional anaesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; and home healthcare products. The primary markets served by BD Medical are hospitals and clinics; physicians' office practices; consumers and retail pharmacies; public health agencies; pharmaceutical companies; and healthcare workers.
BD Diagnostics provides products for the collection and transport of diagnostic specimens and instrumentation for analysis across a broad range of infectious disease testing, including healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). BD Diagnostics' principal products and services include integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered collection products and systems; plated media; automated blood culturing systems; molecular testing systems for sexually-transmitted diseases and HAIs; micro-organism identification and drug susceptibility systems; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screenings; and rapid diagnostic assays. BD Diagnostics serves hospitals, laboratories and clinics; reference laboratories; blood banks; healthcare workers; patients; physicians' office practices; and industrial microbiology laboratories.
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