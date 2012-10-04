New Market Study Published: Bed & Breakfast & Hostel Accommodations in the US

New Consumer Goods research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Making room: The numbers of travelers and full-time operators are expected to increase
As the economy recovers and consumers begin spending on nonessential travel again, business will pick up. The industry will continue to be segmented on the basis of facilities and price, with the hostel segment expanding and an increase in full-time B&B operators. While this latter trend will cause the average number of rooms per establishment to increase, the industry will remain a small-business environment.
This industry comprises establishments that are primarily engaged in providing short-term lodging (except hotels, motels and casino hotels).
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
