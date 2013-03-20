New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina Company Limited (PetroChina), agreed to acquire an 8.33% interest in East Browse project and a 20% interest in the West Browse project located in Browse basin, offshore Western Australia, from BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), a mineral exploration company, for a purchase consideration of US$1.63 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2013 and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions.
Scope
- Rationale behind PetroChina acquiring an 8.33% interest in East Browse Project and a 20% interest in West Browse Project in Australia from BHP Billiton.
- To understand the rational behind BHP's plans to divest its non-strategic stake in Browse LNG Project due to a cost overrun.
- Geography Covered- Australia.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop a sound understanding about Browse LNG Project as part of a major LNG producing province of Australia.
- To know more about location of Browse Project causing environmental concern and lack of consensus from major partners.
- To have an understanding of the deal to help PetroChina realize its overseas investment target and expand its presence in Australia.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Woodside Petroleum Limited (WPL) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Total S.A. (FP) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- INPEX Corporation (1605) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- PetroChina Company Limited (601857) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- China National Petroleum Corporation - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile