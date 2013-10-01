New Market Study Published: Big Data in Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

New Software research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a model of managing relationship and interaction between company and customer. This includes using technology for organizing, automating, and synchronizing all customer-related information like sales, marketing, services, support and more.
Big Data represents more than just a collection of data sets that form a large quantity of data, which is difficult to process using traditional data processing applications. Big Data also represents a big business opportunity it is poised to do more than just improve CRM. Big Data and related analytics systems and processes are poised to revolutionize customer-provider relationships, interactions, and even business models.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report evaluates the utilization of Big Data and analytics to optimize and transform customer relationship management (CRM) systems, processes, and procedures. The report includes case-studies for CRM systems that are employing Big Data. The provides analysis of companies providing Big Data solutions for CRM systems. The report also provides a view into the future of Big Data in CRM including challenges, opportunities, and outlook.
Report Benefits
- Identify Big Data vendors to CRM
- Understand the role of Big Data in CRM
- Understand the challenges of Big Data in CRM
- Identify CRM companies employing Big Data solutions
- Understand CRM improvements from Big Data solutions
- Gain insights into the future of CRM with Big Data and analytics
Companies in Report:
- Avanade
- Cegedim
- Ecenta
- Hexware
- IBM
- MetaSoftTech Solutions
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SalesLogix
- WorkDigital
- Zoho
Target Audience:
- Big Data companies
- CRM systems developers
- Governmental organizations
- Telecommunications companies
- Analytics and data reporting companies
- Data storage and processing companies
- Research and development organizations
- Cloud infrastructure and service providers
- Wireless and online CRM application developers
- Retail and wholesale products and services companies
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