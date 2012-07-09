New Market Study Published: Biofuel Consumption: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Biofuel Consumption: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Biofuel Consumption: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Biofuel Consumption industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global biofuel consumption market grew by 10.5% in 2011 to reach a value of $141,418.9 million.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2016, the global biofuel consumption market is forecast to have a value of $256,568.3 million, an increase of 81.4% since 2011.
The global biofuel consumption market grew by 7.3% in 2011 to reach a volume of 713.8 million barrels.
In 2016, the global biofuel consumption market is forecast to have a volume of 1,266.7 million barrels, an increase of 77.5% since 2011.
Bioethanol is the largest segment of the global biofuel consumption market, accounting for 78.4% of the market's total volume.
Americas accounts for 74.2% of the global biofuel consumption market value.
Why you should buy this report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biofuel Consumption - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry
- Global Biofuel Consumption
- Biofuel Production - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Refining Industry to 2016 - Increasing Margins and Rise in Product Demand Set to Drive Capacity Expansions in Asia and Middle East
- Water Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Fuel Retailing: Global Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide