New Market Study Published: Bioinformatics Research Market in India 2012

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Bioinformatics Research Market in India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Currently at its initial stage, the bioinformatics research market in India is poised to become one of the fastest emerging areas in India. Rising R&D activities coupled with the favorable government activities is primarily driving the market. Further, the continual increment in the healthcare expenditure amongst Indians is fueling growth in the market.
The report begins with an introduction section, laying out the structure of the overall biotechnology industry in India and highlighting the scope of the bioinformatics research market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Market overview section is segregated in two sections wherein the first section talks about the overall biotechnology industry and listing a snapshot consisting an overview, market forecast over a period of 2012 to 2015, prime growth factors and competition. It also covers the additional demands laid forward to the Government of India by the apex body The Association of Biotechnology Lead Entrepreneurs (ABLE). The other section deals explicitly with the bioinformatics market in India and discusses about the overview, competitive landscape, major Indian bioinformatics clusters and key IT players involved in the market. Further the report furnishes a comprehensive set of statistics about the market including market size & growth and segments of biotechnology industry followed by the market size and growth of bioinformatics and the share of domestic & exports of the Indian bioinformatics market. The report also houses a SWOT analysis of the bioinformatics market thereby offering deeper understanding of the market at a glance.
Bioinformatics technology is a section which features discussions pertaining to the general technology framework incorporated in the market. Some of the major technological aspects such as data warehousing, machine learning, micro data analysis and pattern matching amongst others have been discussed and explained for a better understanding. The key bioinformatics tools categories including homology & similarity, protein function analysis, structural analysis and sequence analysis have been explained along with the various relevant applications and tools used in the market. The report also features a list of some of the major databases available along with their brief descriptions.
Application areas section of the report talks about the five important segments where bioinformatics has gained tremendous popularity. The segments covered include molecular medicine, microbial genome applications, agriculture, animals and comparative studies. Each of these have been defined along with their respective application areas hence giving reading with an array of opportunity that prevail in the market for new entrants.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Biobase Databases India Pvt. Ltd., CLC Bio India Pvt. Ltd., Geschickten Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., GVK Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant Biosys Pvt. Ltd., 1Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd., Siri Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., TCG Life Sciences Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Biotechnology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Research In Motion Limited - Strategy and SWOT Report
- Global Defense Survey 2012
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ALNY) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2012-2013
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry