Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Biomass Power in Malaysia, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the biomass power market in Malaysia. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global biomass power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Malaysia (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity, power generation and number of homes powered during 2001-2025 in Malaysia biomass power market. The research analyzes investment trends and LCOE for biomass power in Malaysia during 2011-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biomass market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global renewable power market, global biomass power market, Malaysia power market, Malaysia renewable power market and Malaysia biomass power market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.
- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.
- Detailed overview on the global biomass power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2011, installed capacity split by major biomass power countries in 2011, investment trends (2011-2025) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.
- Power market scenario in Malaysia and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.
