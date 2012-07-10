New Market Study Published: Biotechnology in the UK

New Biotechnology research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Steady development: Demand for health and agricultural applications will support growth
Biotechnology is the application of science and technology to living organisms, parts, products and models to alter materials to gain knowledge and produce biotechnology products and services.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Biotechnology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biotechnology: Global Industry Guide
- Biotechnology in Italy
- Biotechnology in the United States
- Biotechnology in Spain
- Biotechnology in China
- Biotechnology in Canada
- Biotechnology in the United Kingdom
- Biotechnology in Asia-Pacific
- Biotechnology in Germany
- Biotechnology in France