New Market Study Published: BioTex, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "BioTex, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- BioTex, Inc. (BioTex) is a medical technology company. It explores, develops and commercializes novel optical technologies for medical, biomedical, and environmental applications. It develops technologies for both diagnostic and therapeutic medical applications. It undertakes the development and commercialization of novel optical solutions and technologies for medical, biomedical and environmental fields. The company endeavors to develop new technologies for glucose sensing, laser therapy, optical diagnostics, microbial identification and microarrays. BioTex has a research product division, which offers novel technologies for use in the laboratory animal and animal science markets. The company's major products include BioLITE intubation system, endotracheal tubes, lung inflation bulb, rodent intubation stand and rodent anesthesia systems. It has a pipeline of novel medical technologies for human beings at various stages of development. BioTex is headquartered in Houston, Texas, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the BioTex, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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