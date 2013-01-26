New Market Study Published: Bleach in the Czech Republic

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bleach in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- In 2011, bleach continued to be negatively affected by the fact that bleach as an ingredient became a more common addition in cleaning products within other home care categories. Manufacturers of multi-purpose cleaners, toilet cleaners and other surface specific products increasingly highlighted the bleach and disinfectant content of their brands and products, in an attempt to boost sales.
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Czech Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
