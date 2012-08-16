New Market Study Published: Bosnia-Herzegovina Infrastructure Report Q3 2012

New Construction research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- BMI View: Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)'s construction sector continues to struggle against a headwind of uncertainty. Should the eurozone crisis pass the point of no return, or Bosnia's coalition government collapses, there is a risk of a much more pronounced downturn in economic activity. Construction industry value is forecast to stand at US$0.92bn in 2012, with average year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of just 1.5% expected to see the industry value rise marginally by 2016, to US$1.1bn.
Key factors contributing to growth over our 10-year forecast period include:
- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it has awarded a EUR150mn (US$197mn) loan to Bosnia-Herzegovinian construction company Autoputevi Republike Srpske (ARS). ARS will use the finance to undertake the Banajaluka-Doboj Motorway Construction Project, the first phase of which involves construction of the 37km Prnjavor-Doboj section.
- Bosnian-Herzegovinian state utility JP Komunalno Capljina has been awarded a EUR5mn (US$6.53mn) loan by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The loan will enable the utility to improve water supply infrastructure in the municipality of Capljina. More than 2,300 inhabitants of the municipality will be affected by the improvements, which will be completed by the end of June 2015.
- Bosnian renewable energy company Eko Energija has opened its first solar plant in Bosnia. The EUR409,000 (US$542,758) facility is connected to the electricity network of state-owned utility Elektroprivreda BIH.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Bosnia's political risk profile has received a boost following an agreement among the six main political parties to form a government. It is hoped that this will not only fill the leadership void and provide a credible government to tackle economic reform, but will also pave the way for the release of funds from the IMF and EC. The EU, which has played an important role as power broker in the Balkans, is likely to see its influence fade as enlargement fatigue and growing domestic problems constrain the bloc's foreign policy influence in the region. This leads us to take a more negative view on the Balkans' long-term political and economic outlook.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Canada Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- United States Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Turkey Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Colombia Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Mexico Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Taiwan Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Poland Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- South Africa Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Oman Infrastructure Report Q3 2012
- Brazil Infrastructure Report Q3 2012