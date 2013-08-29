New Market Study Published: Boston Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Boston Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Boston Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the Boston Biomedical, Inc.'s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Boston Biomedical, Inc.'s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Boston Biomedical, Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- Boston Biomedical, Inc. - Brief Boston Biomedical, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Boston Biomedical, Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Boston Biomedical, Inc. with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Boston Biomedical, Inc.'s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate Boston Biomedical, Inc.'s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Boston Biomedical, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Boston Biomedical, Inc.'s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Boston Biomedical, Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Boston Biomedical, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Boston Biomedical, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Boston Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- United Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- TARIS BioMedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- TVAX Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- ArQule, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Zalicus Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Pandemic Influenza - Pipeline Review, H2 2013
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Novartis AG - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2013