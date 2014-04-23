New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Development in bottled water is primarily being driven by two factors - the booming health and wellness trend, with more and more Norwegian consumers opting for healthier alternatives, and frequent new product launches of new and exciting flavours. All of the major players - Ringnes, Coca-Cola and Hansa Borg - launched new flavours in 2013 and all offer wide product portfolios in flavoured bottled water. The Ringnes Farris and Farris Bris series offer five different flavours and its Imsdal line...
Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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