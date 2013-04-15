New Market Study Published: Brazil Defence & Security Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Brazil Defence & Security Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- BMI's Brazil Defence & Security Report for Q2 2013 examines the internal and external security challenges faced by the country, the modus operandi of political defence decision-making, and how these decisions are transformed into military action. In addition, it outlines the order of battle of the country's armed forces, the respective sizes of the armed forces, current defence procurement programmes and future anticipated acquisitions of military materiel.
Beyond this, the report also investigates Brazil's growing defence industrial sector, particularly in the realm of aerospace, and the impact that this defence industry could have in domestic and international contexts. The report makes several key findings. Firstly, it notes that the country has a long-term objective to become a major player in the global defence industry; both in Latin America, and abroad. Secondly, it notes that Brazil is playing an increasingly important role vis-a-vis security both domestically and across the wider region; this includes its relationships with its neighbours and its participation in international peacekeeping missions. Fourthly, the Brazilian defence establishment is wedded to a long-term programme of defence modernisation. This is focused on the replacement of obsolete platforms and capabilities with new domestically produced and imported equipment.
Long term, Brazil sees itself as a global player both in terms of defence materiel provision and in terms of operational participation. This is a trend that is unlikely to change over the next decade.
Over the last quarter BMI has made some additions to the Brazil Defence & Security Report.
These have included:
- Details regarding the supply of new remote-controlled weapons turrets to equip forthcoming armoured personnel carriers being procured by the Brazilian army.
- Details of the requirement by the Brazilian army to procure a new surveillance system to protect the country's borders with its Amazon neighbours.
- The latest news regarding the delivery of new medium-lift utility helicopters to the Brazilian army, navy and air force.
- Details regarding an upgrade initiative being rolled out across part of the Brazilian army medium-lift helicopter fleet.
- The latest news regarding the Brazilian air force's long-awaited F-X multirole combat aircraft acquisition programme.
- Information regarding the ongoing upgrade of Brazils maritime patrol aircraft.
- Information regarding the Brazilian air forces unmanned aerial vehicle and missile procurement programmes.
