New Market Study Published: Brazil Metals Report Q4 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Brazil Metals Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Growth For Global Games, But Challenges Remain
Metal consumption growth in Brazil will be driven by the construction sector in the coming years as infrastructure spending is ramped up. In particular, we highlight preparations to host the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. We forecast steel consumption growth of 1.0% in 2012, before a pickup in subsequent years. Annual growth should average 5.6% over the 2012- 2016 period, buoyed by healthy infrastructure spending. We forecast infrastructure industry value to grow by an average of 6.8% over the same period.
Production growth will disappoint previous years' ambitious expectations, as weak margins will continue to force a rationalisation of the sector. This trend is illustrated by ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, considering wooing suitors for its loss-making steel mills in Brazil.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Metals Report Q4 2012
- Italy Metals Report Q4 2012
- Austria Metals Report Q4 2012
- United States Metals Report Q4 2012
- South Africa Metals Report Q4 2012
- Netherlands Metals Report Q4 2012
- Spain Metals Report Q4 2012
- Poland Metals Report Q4 2012
- Romania Metals Report Q4 2012
- France Metals Report Q4 2012