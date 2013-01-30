New Market Study Published: Bricks and Blocks in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook

Recently published research from Timetric, "Bricks and Blocks in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the bricks and blocks market in Brazil. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the bricks and blocks market and its categories (Bricks and Stone Blocks), including data by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports. 'Bricks and Blocks in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook' provides an overview and insight into the operating environment of the bricks and blocks industry in Brazil. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Brazilian construction value chain and for new players who are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the bricks and blocks market in Brazil
- Historic and forecast market values for the bricks and blocks market and its categories (Bricks and Stone Blocks) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the bricks and blocks market in Brazil
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
