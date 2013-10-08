New Market Study Published: Broadband Services and 3G Services in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)

New Internet market report from Mintel: "Broadband services and 3G services in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Broadband services and 3G services in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers paid-for DSL, cable & fibre, 3G & mobile and satellite broadband services. Market size is numbers of subscribers at 31st December to residential homes, mobile users and businesses. Market size for Broadband services and 3G services in South Korea is given in subscriber with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Internet research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Broadband services and 3G services in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in Canada - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in Germany - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in Japan - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in Turkey - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in Vietnam - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in the US - a Snapshot (2013)
- Broadband services and 3G services in Spain - a Snapshot (2013)