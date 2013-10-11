New Market Study Published: Brown-Forman Corp in Spirits (World)

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Brown-Forman Corp in Spirits (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Through much of the review period, Brown-Forman has struggled for growth. However, in 2012 its rate of growth picked up as the early results of its 10-year plan, announced in 2010, started to show as it focused its attention more outside the US. This profile looks at what the company has done and what more it could do to maintain a healthy growth rate.
Euromonitor International's Brown-Forman Corp in Spirits (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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