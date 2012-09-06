New Market Study Published: Bulgaria Defence & Security Report Q4 2012

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Bulgaria Defence & Security Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- BMI's Bulgaria Defence & Security Report for Q4 2012 provides a detailed examination of the country's defence establishment. This includes Bulgaria's armed forces, its defence industry and its major defence procurement programmes.
The examination of the country's defence establishment is performed by analysing the political command of the armed forces, and how political decisions are turned into military actions. The report sheds light on the numerical strength of the country's armed forces and the order-of-battle of its army, air force and navy. Also examined is the country's existing and planned future military procurement programmes.
Ultimately, BMI's Bulgaria Defence & Security Report reveals that the country is working hard to modernise its armed forces, while at the same time coping with a relatively small defence budget to achieve this aspiration.
The report makes several key findings regarding Bulgaria's defence establishment: Firstly, it notes the ongoing work that the country is performing vis-a-vis the incorporation of its armed forces fully into established NATO structures. This includes making land forces formations available to support Alliance operations around the world. Secondly, the report remarks on several initiatives that the government has embarked upon to streamline the size and geographical footprint of Bulgaria's armed forces. This has included a realignment of the country's military bases. Thirdly, the report examines several key Bulgarian military procurement programmes. Arguably the most important of these being the air force's planned acquisition of new multirole combat aircraft.
BMI has made some changes to its Bulgarian Defence & Security Report since the last quarter. These include:
- Small adjustments to the orders of battle for the army, air force and navy;
- Clarifications on the impact of the country's defence reforms on the geographical footprint of its armed forces; and
- Figures regarding the size of the country's 2012 defence budget.
