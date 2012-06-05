New Market Study Published: Business Travel: A Challenging Recovery

Fast Market Research recommends "Business Travel: A Challenging Recovery" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The global business travel market recovered better than expected from the recession in 2009, but it is now facing challenges in Europe and the Middle East and Africa, where economic and political troubles are hindering faster growth. However, future performance is expected to be positive, and the key winners are Asia Pacific and Latin America. Globally, operators benefited from the recovery, re-investing their recovered profits in new services.
Euromonitor International's Business Travel: A Challenging Recovery global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games to Promote Tourism Growth
- Travel and Tourism in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in Belgium
- Travel and Tourism in the Philippines
- Travel and Tourism in Ecuador
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in Vietnam, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Government Committed to Increased Investment and Regulatory Change to Promote Tourism Growth
- Travel and Tourism in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Public-Private Partnership Investments are Driving Rapid Development of Transportation Infrastructure
- Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015