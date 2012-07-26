New Market Study Published: Car manufacturing: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Car manufacturing: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Car manufacturing: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Car manufacturing industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global car manufacturing industry grew by 4.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $803.1 billion.
In 2016, the global car manufacturing industry is forecast to have a value of $1,098.1 billion, an increase of 36.7% since 2011.
The global car manufacturing industry grew by 2.7% in 2011 to reach a volume of 56,821.3 thousand cars.
In 2016, the global car manufacturing industry is forecast to have a volume of 76,258.6 thousand cars, an increase of 34.2% since 2011.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 45.8% of the global car manufacturing industry value.
Volkswagen is the leading player in the global car manufacturing industry, generating a 12.8% share of the industry's volume.
Market Definition
The passenger cars manufacturers market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies.
The volume represents the quantity of completely built up (CBU) cars in the particular country/region.
Passenger cars are defined as motor vehicles with at least four wheels, used for the transport of passengers, and comprising no more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat.
