New Market Study Published: Carbonates in Uzbekistan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Carbonates in Uzbekistan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- In 2012 consumer demand for carbonates continued to grow, with an increase in growth rates triggered by new launches. This included the long-anticipated launch of locally produced Pepsi, Mirinda and 7up, as well as rebranded or redesigned varieties from other companies. This stimulated consumer demand for carbonates and helped the category to continue to compete against other soft drinks, especially fruit/vegetable juice, which witnessed good growth over the review period.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft Drinks in Uzbekistan
- Carbonates Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in Middle East and North Africa to 2017: Market Guide
- Carbonates in Brazil
- Carbonates in Japan
- Carbonates in Saudi Arabia
- Carbonates in Greece