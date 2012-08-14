New Market Study Published: Carefusion Health Medical Device Company Intelligence Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Carefusion Health Medical Device Company Intelligence Report" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- CareFusion, formerly the Clinical and Medical Products division of Cardinal Health, serves the healthcare industry with products and services designed to help hospitals improve the safety and quality of care. The company offers product lines in the areas of intravenous (IV) infusion, medication and supply dispensing, respiratory care, infection prevention and surgical instruments. Its primary product brands include:
Alaris IV infusion systems that feature the company's proprietary Guardrails software, an application that alerts the clinician when a parameter is outside the institution's pre-established limitations for that medication, thereby helping to reduce IV medication errors;
Pyxis automated medication dispensing systems that are designed to provide medication management and Pyxis automated medical supply dispensing systems;
AVEA and Pulmonetic Systems ventilation and respiratory products, and Jaeger and SensorMedics pulmonary products;
ChloraPrep products that help prevent vascular and surgical-site infections and MedMined software and surveillance services that help target and reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAIs); and
V. Mueller surgical instruments and related products and services.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
CareFusion's separation from Cardinal Health was completed on 31st August 2009. In connection with the spin-off, CareFusion distributed a cash dividend in the amount of US$1,374 million to Cardinal Health, and Cardinal Health contributed the majority of the businesses comprising its Clinical and Medical Products segment to CareFusion and distributed approximately 81% of the company's outstanding common shares to its shareholders. Cardinal Health retained approximately 19% of CareFusion's outstanding common shares. As a condition to the separation, Cardinal Health is required to dispose of the remaining 19% of CareFusion's common shares within five years of the distribution date.
Certain lines of business that manufacture and sell surgical and exam gloves, drapes and apparel and fluid management products in the US market, that were historically managed by CareFusion prior to the spin-off and were part of the Clinical and Medical Products business of Cardinal Health, were retained by Cardinal Health. CareFusion has an agreement with Cardinal Health to distribute these products in international markets.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 3M Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Carestream Health Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Regulatory Intelligence on Medical Device Recalls - Ineffective Process Control, Defects in Design of Device, Software or Other Components are the Major Reasons for Recall
- Boston Scientific Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Bard Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Molnlycke Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Philips Healthcare Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Hitachi Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Hill-Rom Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Ethicon Medical Device Company Intelligence Report