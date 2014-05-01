Recently published research from MarketLine, "Carnegie Wave Energy Limited: Commercializing the ocean", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Carnegie Wave Energy Limited (Carnegie) owns and develops CETO wave energy technology that converts ocean swell into zero-emission renewable power and desalinated freshwater. This case study will analyze how and why Carnegie has sought to commercialize its technology and how it has expanded its presence through global expansion and strategic partnerships.
Report Features and Benefits
- Find out why there is great potential in wave energy, and how Carnegie Wave Energy Limited has positioned itself within the nascent industry.
- Read about the strategies that have been employed by Carnegie Wave Energy Limited in its efforts to develop and commercialize its CETO technology.
Report Highlights
Due to the fact that wave power has not yet been harnessed on a fully commercial scale, and that there still remains uncertainty over the best technology, there remains huge opportunity for developers to make a name for themselves in this embryonic industry although uncertainty limits their ability to access much needed capital for development.
CETO has numerous advantages over competing technologies due to its design, enabling it to operate in adverse weather conditions and a variety of water depths, swell directions, tides and seafloor conditions. This means that the technology has the potential to be deployed on a global scale.
Wave energy resources and demand for desalinated water vary by geography, and some markets, such as the UK, Ireland, and southern Australia are particularly attractive due to high resource availability and strong governmental support.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What are the advantages of wave energy over other renewable sources, such as wind?
- What operational features differentiate CETO from other wave energy projects?
- How, and why, has Carnegie Wave Energy Limited sought to globalize its operations?
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