New Market Study Published: Central Nervous System Drug Delivery Specialists

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is so effective at limiting the passage of exogenous substances that many drugs with the potential to treat CNS diseases are rendered ineffective by their inability to reach their target. Consequently, companies that develop innovative delivery technologies are in a position to play a vital role in CNS drug development.
Many drug delivery specialists have developed novel technology platforms to improve the passive or active transport of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier through the encapsulation of drugs within liposomes (ArmaGen Technologies, Corden Pharma Switzerland), bolaamphiphilic vesicles (Lauren Sciences), and nanoparticles (to-BBB Technologies).
There has been success in circumventing the BBB by developing biodegradable implants (Durect Corporation) and programmable infusion devices (DePuy, Flowonix, Medtronic) for the localized delivery of drugs.
Intranasal delivery, which allows direct nose-to-brain access through the olfactory region, holds much promise. Medical device companies Kurve Technology, Impel NeuroPharma, and OptiNose have all developed devices that are compatible with intranasal delivery, and several products are now under evaluation.
