New Market Study Published: Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Russia

Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there are just over 159,500 HNWIs in Russia, with a combined wealth of US$941 billion.
- The global private banking industry was estimated to have AuM of just over US$16.5 trillion in 2011. The Russian wealth management sector accounts for approximately US$65 billion of this, which equates to 7% of Russian HNWI wealth (US$941 billion).
- WealthInsight research shows that over 35% of Russian HNWI wealth was held offshore at the end of 2011.
- The current wealth management leaders in Russia are UBS and Credit Suisse with local AuM of US$15 billion and US$10 billion respectively. Other prominent foreign players include Pictet and Goldman Sachs.
- The leading locally based private banks are UFG Invest, Troika Dialog and Third Rome.
Scope
The report features:
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Russia
- Size of local wealth management industry
- Largest private banks in Russia by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UBS, Credit Suisse, Pictet , Goldman, UFG Invest, Troika Dialog, Third Rome, Alfa Group Consortium , URALSIB (121), MDM Private Bank , Nationalny Kosmicheski Bank , Finansovo-Promyshlennyi Bank , MDM Private Bank , ANO Breitenarbeit , Chiron Capital, Family Finance Office, Fleming Family and Partners, Naiman Trust Solutions, Oracle Capital, LLC River Management, KS Capital Management, Inc. , Laurus Solutions , Nord Capital , Colborne Financial Advisors
