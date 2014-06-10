New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Cheese in Russia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Despite being conservative Russians are changing their attitude towards cheese consumption, choosing soft cheese or more sophisticated hard cheese. This trend is taking place alongside increasing incomes and growing interest in European cuisines, where cheese is one of the main ingredients. Salads, starters, main courses and desserts with mozzarella, blue-veined cheese and mascarpone have become common dishes for inhabitants of big cities. On the other hand, interest in processed cheese is easing, due to growing health concerns and accessible alternatives.
Competitive Landscape
Valio St Petersburg ZAO remained the leading company in Russian cheese in 2013, accounting for an 8% value share. In the face of strong competition from both local and international manufacturers Valio was able to ensure high levels of trust among consumers. Despite foreign origins, Valio has its own manufacturing facilities inside the country, which allow it to provide accessible solutions. The portfolio of Valio cheese is rather diverse and offers very specific products, such as low fat cheese Oltermanni and lactose-free cheese, etc. Valio products are associated with high quality and are strongly promoted within retail and mass media. Hochland Russland OOO, known for its processed cheese, was ranked second.
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Industry Prospects
The consumption of cheese will continue to rise in Russia in the forecast period. The perception of cheese as a non-essential ingredient will gradually change, along with the increasing international cuisine culture. More often cheese will be perceived as an independent product, with more sophisticated products emerging. The transformation of the category will see a shift from traditional yellow hard cheese to more sophisticated hard and soft variants. Processed cheese will continue to lose share.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cheese industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Cheese industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Cheese in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
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