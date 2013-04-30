New Market Study Published: Chile Freight Transport Report Q2 2013

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Chile Freight Transport Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- BMI maintains its broadly positive outlook of the Chilean freight transport sector for Q213. A cyclical uptick in Chinese growth that began in Q412 has caused us to revise up both our real GDP forecast for 2013, from 4.0% to 4.2%. That said, we continue to believe that lower trend growth in China over the 2013-2017 forecast period will keep Chilean export growth off of the brisk pace it recorded in the middle of the past decade. We expect much of the slowdown will occur in 2013 and 2014, with increasing global growth will help Chile's export picture recover from 2015 onward. We see domestic demand trending lower in 2013 and 2014, too, mostly on easing investment and relatively less robust growth in private consumption.
Headline Industry Data
- Air freight tonnage is forecast to rise by 5.6% in 2013 to reach 338,200 tonnes.
- Total tonnes at the Port of Valparaiso forecast to rise 8.9%, to 11.29mn tonnes in 2013, with average growth of 7.29% over the next five years.
- Rail freight tonnage is forecast to rise 1.0% in 2013, reaching 27.9mn tonnes, with average growth of 1.1% over the next five years.
Key Industry Trends
LATAM Reports Increase In Freight Carried - Cargo traffic for LATAM Airlines Group increased 3.1% in December 2012 as capacity increased 5.5%. As a consequence, the cargo load factor decreased 1.4 points to 61.3%. The increase in traffic was driven by a stronger seasonal demand as compared to December 2011, which was partially offset by weaker imports into Latin America.
Strike Risks Remain For Chilean Ports - Recent strike action across a number of Chile's ports ended in October 2012 after the government agreed on a new settlement. The port workers, represented by several unions, went on strike for 12 days in the Port of San Antonio and in areas such as Conception (Lirquen, San Vicente and Talcahuano ports) as well in Chanaral and Huasco. The action was in support of a wage and benefits claim.
