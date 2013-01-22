New Market Study Published: Chile Information Technology Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Chile Information Technology Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- BMI View: Chilean IT spending is expected to reach US$3.5bn in 2012, up 14%, with BMI's forecast upwardly revised in US dollar terms, despite an expected economic moderation. Chile's IT market is one of the most developed in Latin America and the Chilean government's commitment to high growth should continue to keep IT spending on an upwards trajectory, with BMI envisaging that Chilean GDP per capita will double in US dollar terms by 2019.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$1.5bn in 2011 to US$1.6bn in 2012, +12.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification following stronger than expected retail sales growth in H211.
Software sales: US$353mn in 2011 to US$406mn in 2012, +15% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification and much will depend on the success in bringing down illegal software use, which at 64% is higher than in some regional neighbours such as Mexico.
IT Services sales: US$1.3bn in 2011 to US$1.4bn in 2012, +15.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification, with strong sectors including utilities, financial services, government, telecoms, mining, retail and distribution.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Chile's score was 63 out of 100.0. Chile has risen two places to third in our latest RRR table, behind only the US and Canada. Its overall rating was boosted by a relatively high Country Rewards score.
