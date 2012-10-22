New Market Study Published: China Regional North Beer Market Insight 2012

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "China Regional North Beer Market Insight 2012"
A detailed market research report on the China North beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the China North beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In the north region, beer consumption enjoyed high single-digit growth in 2011 and is still the largest regional market. Costs of grain and barley are continuously increasing and this, combined with soaring energy costs and the high cost of other raw materials, such as aluminum, has added to the pressure on brewers. Several brewers are already raising prices, partly due to the additional raw material costs in 2011
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Beer growth was driven by further growth in the Chinese economy with double-digit volume growth performances from its big regional brewers. The region has a large untapped consumer base of consumers in rural areas. There was acquisition and expansion activity from the big brewers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The China North Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the China North Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011, plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CHINA CO LTD, HENAN AOKE GROUP, ASAHI, ASIA BREWERY INC, CRSB (CHINA RESOURCES ENTERPRISES/SABMILLER), GINSBER BEER CO LTD, HEINEKEN ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LIMITED, HENAN JINXING BEER GROUP COMPANY, KIRIN CHINA CO LTD, HEBEI LANBEI ALCOHOL CO LTD, SAN MIGUEL, SUNTORY, TSINGTAO BREWERY CO LTD, BEIJING YANJING BREWERY GROUP, HENAN WEIXUE BEER GROUP, XUANHUA ZHONGLOU BREWERY, Dalian Daxue Brewery, Tianjin Derong Trading Co Ltd, Montrose Food and Wine Company, Nanjie Village Brewery Co Ltd, Shijiazhuang Sanjiu Brewery Co Ltd, Henan Weixue Beer Co Ltd, Xuanhua Zhonglou Beer Co.
