New Market Study Published: CKE Restaurants Inc in Consumer Foodservice (World)

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- CKE Restaurants aims to gain share in the highly competitive US burger fast food category through a distinct positioning, targeting young males with indulgent, premium burgers rather than relying on price promotions and discounts. Attention-grabbing advertising targeted at its key consumer group forms a central part of its strategy to build a unique brand positioning. CKE Restaurants also aims to accelerate international expansion, with plans to have over 700 international outlets by 2016.
Euromonitor International's CKE Restaurants Inc in Consumer Foodservice (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Foodservice industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
