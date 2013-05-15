Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Cloud Brokerage and Enablement; Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Future Opportunities, Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- In the increasingly complex cloud computing scenario, there exists a dire need to amalgamate all cloud-based services and offerings on an integrated platform, to ensure seamless delivery to the end-user. With a wide array of offerings spanning across infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), Software-as-a-service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), Business Process as a Service (BPaaS), and many alike; the cloud marketplace is progressively becoming more diverse and hence, incoherent at the same time. In order to address this seemingly large gap between different standards, platforms, services, and offerings, a unified platform seems to be the only resort, and is ascertained to bridge the gap.
The Cloud Brokerage and Enablement market is set to redefine the cloud environment, with its inherent integration, aggregation, and inter-operable capabilities. Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB), as a concept, has evolved over the years; however, its potential and existence has come to light very recently. Cloud Brokerage and Enablement market refers to the cloud brokerage enablement market and the cloud brokerage market, collectively. Both these markets have been defined, segmented, and estimated, separately; wherein cloud brokerage enablement refers to integration platforms which aggregate, customize, and/or integrate cloud offerings on a single platform, thereby enabling other players to become cloud brokers. Cloud Brokerage, on the other hand, is defined by market players who use the enablement platforms as brokers, and serve Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, for their respective cloud-based needs.
Presently, this market comprises of various players who are dedicatedly offering and building on their enablement platforms, with internal and external offerings. While internal enablement is widely being adopted by large enterprises and financial organizations; external enablement is being adopted by players such as telecom providers, system integrators, hosting providers, Independent Service Vendors (ISVs) and resellers, to become cloud brokers.
The Cloud Brokerage and Enablement market is at a very nascent stage and stands highly fragmented. It pioneers the integration of the entire cloud ecosystem, connecting hardware players such as IBM, HP, Dell; software players such as Microsoft, Citrix; PaaS, IaaS, SaaS providers such as Google, Salesforce, Amazon, and Rackspace, among many other prominent players in the IT and Telecom industry.
While the Cloud Brokerage and Enablement market is flooded with various players, MarketsandMarkets aims to diminish the overlaps, by distinctly defining both these markets separately, and highlighting their respective offerings. This research report categorizes the global market for Cloud Brokerage Enablement and Cloud Brokerage, forecasting the revenues and analyzing trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Cloud Brokerage Enablement:
