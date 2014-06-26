Recently published research from Mintel, "Coffee Shops in Germany (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Coffee Shops in Germany by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers multiple and independent coffee shops. Market value is based on expenditure including sales tax in these outlets; market volume is based on numbers of outlets. Market size for Coffee Shops in Germany is given in EUR and outlet with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Germany. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Independents
- Multiples
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McDonald's Corporation (McCafe), Tchibo GmbH (Tchibo), Starbucks Corporation, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, Coffee Fellows GmbH, Gesellschaft f?r Kaffeedienstleistungen mbH (Chicco di Caffe'), Kanne Group Investment AG, Compass Group GmbH (Caff? Dallucci), Sch?rf Coffeeshop GmbH (Coffeeshop Company), Balzac Coffee Company (Balzac, World Coffee), Other Multiples, Independents
