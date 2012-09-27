New Market Study Published: Colombia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Colombia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- BMI's Colombia Defence & Security Report for Q4 2012 examines the country's defence posture, military procurement and its internal security situation as regards the country's ongoing civil war. Also examined are the security challenges which Colombia faces regarding narcotics production and trafficking.
The report discusses the modus operandi for defence decision making in Colombia, and how political decisions are transformed into military action. It provides information regarding the country's order-ofbattle across all three branches of its armed forces. In addition, it examines the country's procurement of military equipment and the upgrade of its existing systems.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Beyond these issues, the Colombia Defence and Security Report investigates how the defence sector in the country may change and develop in the future, and the procurement programmes which may be launched over the coming years.
In terms of the report's key findings, it posits that the two major challenges which Colombia faces are, on the one hand, an ongoing civil war which has major implications for the country's efforts to develop. On the other hand, security and defence requirements continue to tax the budget in an effort to end the civil war and provide a secure base from which the country can emerge and modernise. The report remarks on the military assistance offered by countries such as the United States and the important role that this plays in helping to combat guerrilla groups and criminal gangs operating in the country. Finally, the Colombia Defence and Security Report examines the country's external security situation vis-a-vis its other neighbours in Latin America.
Over the last quarter BMI has made the following amendments to the Colombia Defence and Security Report:
- Revised the 2012 defence budget for Colombia, and provide information regarding the levels of the country's defence spending since 2010.
- Added details regarding procurement and upgrade plans for the Colombian air force and
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Bulgaria Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Croatia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Iraq Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Russia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- Israel Defence & Security Report Q4 2012