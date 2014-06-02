Fast Market Research recommends "Colombia Telecommunications Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Mergers and network investment are offering greater growth potential for wireline services, trends that are boosting growth in fixed-line services and putting innovations such as IPTV on the agenda for 2014. BMI believes that operators will increase their focus on data, network speed and content over 2014, seeing subscribers offered an increasing range of services and building revenue opportunities for operators. In the mobile sector, we remain concerned over increasing interference from the regulator and government intervention to reduce the dominance of market leader Claro. Nevertheless, BMI believes that Colombia will follow the emerging market trend of being a predominantly wireless communications market over the medium to long term if regulatory intervention remains limited.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- Mobile forecasts were adjusted based on slower than expected growth. Extended to 2018, our mobile forecasts see 53.7mn connections by the end of our forecast period.
- The broadband market's growth is supported by ongoing interest in dedicated mobile broadband connection, which BMI believes will drive the long term growth potential.
- Small increases in fixed-line connections are supported by the increase in bundled services, with fixed braodband operators seeking the means to maintain as many fixed-line subscribers as possible.
Key Trends And Developments
ETB announced its aims to pass 800,000 homes with its fibre-optic network roll out by the end of 2014. The deployment will allow ETB to finally offer pay-TV services, a strategy the company has been planning for over two years. Several years of transformation have left ETB a different company, increasingly a major player in Colombia's telecoms market rather than one of many municipal operators. BMI believes that the focus on new technologies will see ETB increasingly compete as a viable alternative operator in Colombia.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Argentina Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- Ireland Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- 2014 Worldwide Wired Telecommunications Carriers Industry - Industry & Market Report
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q3 2014
- Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Nigeria Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- Japan Telecommunications Report Q2 2014
- North Africa Telecommunications Report Q2 2014