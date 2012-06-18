New Market Study Published: Commercial Building Construction in the UK

New Construction market report from IBISWorld: "Commercial Building Construction in the UK"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Shaky ground: Lower investment into non-residential buildings hurts revenue
This industry includes firms that construct complete non-residential buildings on their own account for sale or on a fee or contract basis. This includes the construction of all types of non-residential buildings (offices, schools, hospitals and factories) and the assembly and erection of prefabricated non-residential constructions on the site. It may also involve the outsourcing of parts or even the whole construction process.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Galliford Try plc, Balfour Beatty, Kier Group, Morgan Sindall, Carillion plc, Newarthill plc, Laing O'Rourke, Skanska
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Commercial Construction in Hungary to 2015: Market Databook
- Commercial Construction in Emerging Europe to 2015: Market Databook
- Commercial Construction in NAFTA to 2015: Market Databook
- Commercial Construction in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Databook
- Commercial Construction in Emerging Asia to 2015: Market Databook
- Commercial Construction in the G8 to 2015: Market Databook
- The Future of Construction in Malaysia to 2015: Commercial Construction Activity to Remain Strong
- The Future of Construction in Indonesia to 2015: Stable Economic System, Controlled Inflation and Strong Banking Sector to Boost Investments in the Construction Industry
- The Future of Construction in Switzerland to 2015: Recovery in Export and Consumer Spending to Support Construction
- The Future of Construction in Qatar to 2015: QAR133.5 billion Investment in Huge Railway Projects to Fuel the Construction Industry Growth