New Market Study Published: Commodity Chemicals: Global Industry Guide

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Commodity Chemicals: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Commodity Chemicals industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global commodity chemicals market grew by 13.5% in 2011 to reach a value of $2,313.7 billion.
In 2016, the global commodity chemicals market is forecast to have a value of $3,439.7 billion, an increase of 48.7% since 2011.
Basic organics is the largest segment of the global commodity chemicals market, accounting for 50% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 52.9% of the global commodity chemicals market value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
