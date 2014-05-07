New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Concentrates grew 8% in ready to drink volume and 11% in current value, driven by increases in disposable income by lower-income consumers and increased demand for products with higher quality (such as fortified/functional and tea concentrates). 2013's growth rate was lower than the review period CAGR in RTD volume (at 17%), but higher in value (at 8% CAGR). At the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013, tea concentrates gained share in volume terms compared with fruit-flavoured concentrates,...
Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft Drinks in Colombia
- The Future of the Spirits Market in Colombia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Wine Market in Colombia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Soft Drinks in Colombia
- Medical Device Market in Colombia to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Colombia to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report, 2013 Update
- The Future of the Haircare Market in Colombia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Meat Market in Colombia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Syrups and Spreads Market in Colombia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape