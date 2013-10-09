New Market Study Published: Construction & Engineering: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Construction & Engineering: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Introduction
Global Construction & Engineering industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global construction & engineering market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction & engineering market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global market with five year forecasts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global construction & engineering industry had total revenues of $3,357.8bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% between 2008 and 2012.
The civil engineering segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $1,923.1bn, equivalent to 57.3% of the industry's overall value.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $4,562.6bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global construction & engineering market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global construction & engineering market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction & engineering market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global biotechnology market?
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