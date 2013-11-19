New Market Study Published: Construction & Engineering in Sweden

New Construction research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Construction & Engineering in Sweden industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Sweden construction & engineering market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The construction and engineering industry is composed of civil engineering companies and large-scale contractors, but excludes companies involved in home-building. The market value is calculated as the value of the construction of non-residential buildings and non-buildings construction (civil engineering). All currency conversions have been calculated using constant average 2012 annual rate.
- The Swedish construction & engineering industry had total revenues of $18.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -3.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- The non-residential building segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $10.9bn, equivalent to 60.4% of the industry's overall value.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $20.2bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the construction & engineering market in Sweden
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the construction & engineering market in Sweden
Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction & engineering market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Sweden construction & engineering market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Sweden economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Sweden construction & engineering market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Sweden construction & engineering market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Sweden construction & engineering market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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